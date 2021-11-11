San Antonio Auto & Truck Show opens Friday through Sunday

Vroom vroom, the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show is coming to town this Friday and runs through the weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Time to toot your horn! The San Antonio Auto & Truck Show will be opening on Friday, Nov. 12, and running through Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center.

The extravaganza showcases the newest cars, trucks, exotic vehicles and ride-and-drive opportunities, according to a press release.

If you're a car person and wanting to get a peek at what cars you might see on the road next year, 2021-2022 vehicles will also be on display.

The show will also feature luxury vehicles, low riders and cars from local car clubs, according to a news release.

Here are some of the featured attractions, according to organizers:

Stellantis (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat) and Ford Ride & Drives: Guests will have the opportunity not only to see the cars, but to take a drive in a variety of models from Ford and Stellantis.

Faye Hadley from Pistons & Pixiedust and All Girls Garage Live Onsite: Automotive technician Faye Hadley will host her Livestream Show onsite at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show on Friday from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Hadley is co-host of MotorTrend's All Girls Garage and co-founder of Woman and Machine: an organization of tradeswomen that hosts day-long, female-centered, automotive workshops across the country. Additionally, she will do a special autograph signing on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Vault: The Vault will feature exotics and luxury cars, always a favorite of the Auto & Truck Show. You'll see everything from Lamborghinis to Vipers.

Ford Raptor Experience: This virtual simulation lets you ride shotgun in Ford's F-150 Raptor at the Baja 1000 off-road race. It's equipped with a TV monitor in place of the windshield and hydraulics that simulate the capabilities of the finely-tuned suspension.

San Antonio Fire Museum Vintage Fire Truck: Experience the vintage fire truck display from the San Antonio Fire Museum. Guests will be able to take photos and see the difference between what we know a firetruck to be today in comparison to this amazing 1927 vintage model.

Subaru Loves Pets - Adoption Event: As part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru of America will be partnering with local shelters, Animal Defense League and PAWS to adopt these puppies and dogs who are in need of a forever home. The focus of the adoption event is to help animals in need in each community to find loving homes.

Food Truck Fiesta Area: This year, the show will feature a new Food Truck Fiesta where guests can enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks on Saturday and Sunday.

Ferrari Fill Up: The Ferrari Kid is teaming up with the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show for a one of a kind giveaway. Guests will have the opportunity to guess the number of colorful balls inside an exclusive Ferrari on display to win a $200 gift card, lunch, and an exclusive ride in the Ferarri. This is a great chance to support local non-profit, Ferarri Kid.

Admission is free for children five years old and younger, $4 for children ages six through ten, $12 for adults online ($15 for adults at the door), and $8 for military and seniors. On Saturday the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.