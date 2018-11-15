SAN ANTONIO — As part of a milestone celebration, the San Antonio Auto and Truck shows is celebrating 50 years in 2018 with the theme Thrill of the Ride.

The monster truck King Krunch, a 1977 Chevrolet creation, is making an appearance. Sporting tires that stand five-and-a-half feet tall, King Krunch has appeared at seven World Finals and several videogames.

It's the biggest and baddest vehicle here, but no matter what size or shape you may be looking for, the show will have it.

"We are celebrating five decades of cars trucks SUVs, cars and trucks," said Cassandra Lazenby, a spokesperson for the event.

Of course, they've got Fords, Hyundais, GMCs and Buicks, but also a Chevy that isn't your average Chevy Corvette.

"This is the fastest performance car we have ever built. It'll do about 211 mph on the highway," said Chevrolet Spokesperson Chad Balch. "It's basically a race car you can buy in a Chevy show room.

Its price tag: $119,995.

Looking to shell out a little more dough? The show also features some Rolls Royce cars on the floor, one of which is worth about $400,000.

"It will go highway speed all day long, has air-conditioning, has power steering, has power brakes. It's got a really good V8 engine," said Al Briseno of the Rolls Royce Club.

At the show there are new cars, older cars like a 1960 first-generation Corvette and a 2014 Ferrari donated to the show by philanthropist Harvey Najim, with the proceeds going to I-Play—an after-school sports program for 1,200 San Antonio kids.

"We are looking for one generous heart to that is going to come in with $150,000, buy it now, take this car, take it home and know the money they pay really serves the community," said San Antonio Sports CEO Russ Bookbinder.

Also on the show floor is the "Batvette," a caped crusader-themed car with Batman decals on the side. It was brought here by The Vault, which hopes to bring smiles to kids battling illnesses.

"If we can inspire these children so they know they don't need a mask or a cape or super powers of any kind. They have it within them to unleash their own superhero," said San Antonio's Batman.

Even if you aren't in the market for a car, this is the place for you. Along with the vehicles for sale, there are aftermarket vendors selling wraps, lighting and kits to soup up your ride and stand out on the highway.

