NEW BRAUNFELS — A local children's book author is working to regain his voice after being injured in a car crash. Despite his injuries, the man is determined to keep sharing his stories.

His voice may be a whisper but for Sam E. Bromley, speaking is a victory. The New Braunfels author is gaining strength every day and won't let injuries from a near-fatal car crash keep him from his new mission in life.

"It's very important that you lay a good foundation for children to learn from and to cope with the world around them," said Bromley.

He is a husband and father. He's flown helicopters, worked overseas been a firefighter and a special needs teacher. Bromley has buried two children and lost a close work friend. One night in Iraq, while grieving his friend, Bromley picked up the popular book A Purpose Driven Life.

"[The chapter] was about what did you do in your past that you really love doing. I sat down with a notebook and started writing," said Bromley.

He self-published Hunka Chunka Monkey Shapes Up seven years ago.

Since then, he's enchanted 50,000 children with his stories during visits to schools across Texas and out of state.

Interactive readings at the schools include lessons on staying fit, being kind, patient and gentle. Bromley hopes the tales leave a lasting impression.

"I have seen the faces of the children and I've heard they're deep belly laughs and I know for a fact I've got a series that will affect change in the children, in your community, in the country, if not the world, and they're very powerful," said Bromley.

While the car crash in December shifted his focus to healing, Bromley is now ready to use his recent challenge as another lesson on overcoming.

Bromley’s adult sons create the illustrations for the stories and narrate the audiobooks. The main characters are based off silly names his oldest came up with as a child.

There are two books in the series so far, with several dozens planned. To learn more about the books and school presentations visit hunka.org.

