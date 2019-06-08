We've learned that a San Antonio defense attorney will represent the man accused of shooting and killing more than 20 people in El Paso on Saturday.

Mark Stevens is the court-appointed defense lawyer for the alleged gunman for the El Paso mass shooting. That's according to El Paso County court records.

Stevens told us he won't be able to comment on the case.

The suspect allegedly posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto on a message board just before the shooting rampage. He's being held without bond as of Monday night.

