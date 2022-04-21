'I felt the Lord called me': San Antonio attorney on the ground in Ukraine risking his life to help others as Russian invasion intensifies

Samuel Lyles and his team provided humanitarian relief to more than 700 orphans in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

SAN ANTONIO — Samuel Lyles couldn’t stand simply watching the carnage of war unfold in Ukraine without feeling the strong desire to make a positive difference. So he quit his job as a Bexar County felony prosecutor, booked a plane ticket to Poland and began a new chapter, helping Ukrainians as they fight to survive the Russian invasion.

“To be honest, I felt the Lord called me that I need to go help these people,” Lyles said. “My heart’s always been to help children. That’s what – I was prosecuting child sex crimes in San Antonio before I left.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine is approaching the two-month mark on Sunday, a conflict that’s destroyed countless lives, leveled cities and led to millions of displaced citizens.

“This is the worst time of their lives,” Lyles said.

He’s helped hundreds of Ukrainians during his short-time in the war-torn nation.

Lyles and a small team of military-trained personnel visited a church in Odesa with gifts and comfort. More than 700 orphans walked away with new shoes, among a host of other essential items.

“We were able to get sneakers for all the orphans in Odesa, which was really cool. We got to see them try them on and the smile on their face that they have new sneakers. So they tell us what they need, and we get it,” Lyles said.

Lyles’ humanitarian efforts eventually fell in line with fellow Americans Kelli Rohrig and founder of the Backroads Foundation, Solomon Smith.

The team, although small, has forged connections with several non-profit organizations, governmental agencies and civic groups.

“The people that are doing these deliveries, people need to understand, this is 100% out of the goodness of their heart,” Rohrig said. “It’s just a streamlined, way more streamlined than NGOs or larger non-profits have, which is a huge advantage for us.”

Volunteers with the Backroads Foundation coordinate supply runs to Ukrainian communities in need.

The organization is raising funds and in most cases paying out of own pocket -- food, combat gear, beds and medical equipment. i

Lyles has embarked on numerous multi-day supply drops alongside his team in primarily western and southern Ukraine. There’ve been hurdles along the way due to the treacherous roads.

“It actually took out two of our vehicles so we’re in the process of buying a new vehicle and get the other one fixed, which has kind of hindered our operation this week at least,” Lyles said.

The Russian military’s focused-assault in eastern Ukraine is being characterized by military and political experts as a decisive moment in the war. The Donbas region for the past eight years, has been a location of constant conflict between Ukrainians and pro-Russian separatists, following Russia’s 2014 occupation of Crimea.

Lyles expects there to be a growing need for humanitarian need in the east. He has no immediate plans of returning home to San Antonio.

“Every person I know told me not to go into Ukraine, but they know that’s not how I operate and I’m going to go where I’m needed,” Lyles said.

Not only is Lyles providing direct support in Ukraine, he's helping those who've evacuated in Poland.