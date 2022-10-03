San Antonio artist hoping latest creation inspires love

The child's heart-shaped hands are the focal point of the piece which is located on San Pedro Avenue not far from San Antonio College.

SAN ANTONIO — Colton Valentine, a San Antonio artist, is hoping that his latest creation can inspire love.

A mural he created features a little girl who is now a refugee wearing an army helmet. Her sleeves are colored to represent the Ukrainian flag.

Valentine says he was scrolling through pictures of the crisis on Instagram and watching the news with his son when the inspiration hit him.