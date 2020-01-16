SAN ANTONIO — Former pharmaceutical sales representative, Holly Blakely, 46, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for a Bribery, Health Care fraud scheme that netted her over $1 million, according to the US Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas.

Blakely was a San Antonio pharmaceutical sales rep who allegedly paid over $400,000 in bribes to physicians and physician assistants.

Senior US District Judge Fred Biery ordered that Blakely pay $1,746,222 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for three years after she finishes her prison term.

"Numerous prescriptions were for patients who never sought treatment from the medical professional who wrote, or whose name was used to obtain the prescription," the report says.

Blakely is said to have received commissions from pharmacies based on the amount of money the pharmacies received from health care insurers for prescriptions submitted. She then paid "kickbacks" to medical professionals for writing the prescriptions, the report says.

The total loss amount due to Blakely's actions totals out to approximately $8,846,972.