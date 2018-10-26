SAN ANTONIO — A Canyon Lake priest has been removed from ministry after allegations surfaced that he had sexually abused a child.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio Office for Victim Assistance and Safe Environment says they were contacted in August by the abuse survivor, who alleged that Rev. Edward Pavlicek sexually assaulted him between 1986 and 1988.

According to a media release, the archdiocese then informed the Special Crimes Division of the Bexar County District Attorney office the next day and also opened a preliminary canonical investigation into the accusations.

The canonical investigation was completed Thursday, Oct. 25, at which point a review board determined that there was sufficient evidence that the abuse occurred.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller then prohibited Pavlicek from exercising any priestly ministry, the archdiocese says.

Pavlicek was the pastor at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Canyon Lake since July 1. He’s also served as pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Schertz and its mission of Immaculate Conception in Marion; pastor of St. Mary Parish in Somerset; pastor of St. Benedict Church in San Antonio; parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Church in Floresville; parochial vicar of St. Leo the Great Church in San Antonio; and parochial vicar and temporary administrator of St. Ann's Church in San Antonio.

This was the first allegation of child sexual abuse against Pavlicek.

