Bexar County commissioners approve some funding for new arboretum on southeast side

Bexar County commissioners voted 4-1 to purchase additional land for the arboretum which will be built on the old Republic Golf Course.

SAN ANTONIO — A new arboretum is coming to San Antonio’s southeast side, and will get a kickstart thanks to some funding for the project.

Bexar County Commissioners approved $7.3 million to buy additional land for this botanical garden the size of nearly 200 acres.

The vision for this project and why it’s getting support from past and present political leaders.

“From time immemorial, San Antonio has been a city of trees,” In the eyes of former San Antonio Mayor and HUD secretary Henry Cisneros, the future arboretum will celebrate the greenery in the city.

“It’s appropriate that our city would celebrate the green canopy of trees, teach our children about it. It’s part of our understanding of the environment and climate change….The pecans, the cypresses, the boxelders, the crepe myrtles, the many varieties of oaks that we have,” Cisneros said.

This arboretum it will be built on the old republic golf course on the city’s east side.

On Tuesday, Bexar County Commissioners approved the purchase of 18 extra acres of land for the arboretum.

“This is higher land that has development potential, therefore we have to buy it at a higher prices. But this gives us the resources to integrate the whole thing, add the proper ingress and egress to it,” Cisneros said.

Additional planning for the site is underway.

“This is probably a 25-year endeavor to build it all out but it’ll be used to the public, I predict, within the next three years,” Cisneros said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff was one of four commissioners who approved the purchase. Commissioner Grant Moody voted no.

“I feel pretty good. We got quite a bit done today,” Judge Wolff said about one of his last decisions made in the seat he’s held for more than 20 years.

One by one, his colleagues on the dais thanked him for his service.

Judge Wolff didn’t want any big send-off—but wanted to thank the community he’s represented for more than 21 years.