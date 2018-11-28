The San Antonio Aquarium was shut down Wednesday just after noon, reportedly due to a code violation issue.

The Leon Valley Fire Department temporarily shut down the aquarium this morning after numerous code violations were found, including, unsecured propane tanks and heaters in unvented enclosures, a hazardous gas main tap, blocked or inappropriate emergency exits and non-code compliant hazardous electrical wiring.

Firefighters also included that the violations create the immediate potential for carbon monoxide and flammable gas build up.

The violations were discovered during a routine fire inspection for businesses in Leon Valley.

Leon Valley Fire Chief Michael Naughton made the decision to issue a cease and desist order effective immediately.

"It is the city’s primary role to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens and those that visit the city," said City Manager Kelly Kuenstler. "Naughton’s well-documented concerns for any occupants were considered immediate life safety issues. Therefore, the City acted."

The staff at the aquarium will be allowed to continue working in the building to care for the animals while the business is closed to the public.

Jen Spellman, the general manager at the aquarium, says the aquarium is addressing the issues and hopes to reopen, possibly as early as Thursday. She says customers can look for updates on the aquarium's Facebook page.

The news of the shut down comes just months after the aquarium was shoved into the national spotlight after a horn shark "Miss Helen" was stolen from the grounds.

The shark was taken in July and returned a short time later by a man who claimed he was liberating the shark from captivity.

