The UTSA Downtown Campus development plan got a boost Thursday when the San Antonio City Council approved a land transfer.

The council unanimously approved the transfer of two parcels of land to expand the UTSA Downtown Campus, the university announced.

The City of San Antonio properties transferring to UTSA include 2.5 acres at the intersection of South Santa Rosa and Dolorosa Streets and one acre on Dolorosa near South Flores Street. They will be the sites for the National Security Collaboration Center and the School of Data Science, according to UTSA.

“UTSA’s expansion will accelerate San Antonio’s ongoing central city resurgence and provide a transformative boost that enhances economic opportunity for generations to come,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “These initiatives will have a profound effect on our growing technology sector in addition to UTSA’s drive to become a nationally recognized research university.”

“Today’s vote by City Council is a terrific illustration of the power of collaboration,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said. “The land transfers will accelerate UTSA’s ability to serve as a driver of economic development and social mobility in our city, and together we are shining an even brighter spotlight on San Antonio for national cybersecurity leadership.”

