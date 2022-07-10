Man hospitalized after being shot on the front steps of his home

SAPD said there are no witnesses to the shooting and they are continuing to investigate.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the front steps of his home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said the man texted his girlfriend that he was home, and he asked her to open the door. She then heard some sort of altercation taking place outside.

That's when she heard gunshots.

When she opened the door, the man fell; he was shot three times.