Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in northwest San Antonio

No one was seriously hurt, but several families are now seeking a new roof to sleep under.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio fire crews responded to a northwest-side apartment complex fire Wednesday morning when flames sparked somewhere between the first and second floor.

No one was hurt, but at least six families who were living at the complex near Loop 410 and Ingram Road are temporarily displaced—including one family who told KENS 5 they lost everything to the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. As of noon, the fire was contained and crews were monitoring hotspots.

