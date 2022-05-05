Fire at apartment complex may have started by two men popping fireworks

Authorities said they are searching for two men who may have been popping fireworks right before the fire happened.

SAN ANTONIO — Four families were forced from their homes last night, and the San Antonio Fire Department believes it may have started from fireworks.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex on Bandera Road on the northwest side.

Residents thought they were hearing gun shots; the original call came in as a shots fired call that turned into a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the apartment building. Large flames could be seen coming from the first and second stories, mainly located in a stairwell area.

Authorities called for a second alarm fire. SAFD said they are searching for two men who may have been popping fireworks right before the fire happened.

Officers said four apartment units were damaged, so those residents were displaced. SAFD occupant services assisted to provide care for those families.

One firefighter did get hurt; SAFD said he hurt his knee. He was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to recover.