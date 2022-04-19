City of San Antonio settles with family of Antronie Scott, who was killed by SAPD officer in 2016

Antronie Scott was shot and killed by an SAPD officer in 2016 after a cell phone in his hand was mistaken for a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio has reached a settlement with the family of a Black man killed in early 2016 by an SAPD officer who mistakenly thought he was carrying a gun, according to department officials.

Antronie Scott had been under surveillance for multiple felony warrants at the time when police killed him on Feb. 4, 2016. Police Chief William McManus later said Scott wasn't carrying a firearm but a cell phone.

A dollar amount for the settlement wasn't provided, and a city spokesperson told KENS 5 the agreement is conditional until approved by City Council.

The 2016 incident set off a cascade of developments. Shortly after the deadly shooting, Scott's wife filed a lawsuit against the city and its police force, accusing it of having policies that allow officers to justify the killing of others.

John Lee, the police officer who shot and killed Scott, filed a grievance against McManus later that spring following his indefinite suspension.

Last June, responding to local protests demanding police accountability, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said there were no plans to reopen Scott's case, nor the cases of two other Black men shot and killed by SAPD officers.

Related Story: Former SAPD officer who shot Antronie Scott found dead in home