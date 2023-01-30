LIST: All San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays

Here's a look at the current status of school districts in the San Antonio area and across South Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Thursday morning.

Here is a look at the school districts that have made changes to the regular schedule so far. Please check with your district if you do not see it on this list.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Alamo Heights ISD

Closed on Tuesday. All athletic and extracurricular activities, including before and after school practices, rehearsals, and events, have also been canceled.

Alamo Colleges District

Closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Bandera ISD

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Basis Charter Schools

Closed Tuesday

Blanco ISD

Classes and after-school activities canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb.1.

Boerne ISD

All classes canceled and offices closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Center Point ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Comal ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Comfort ISD

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Divide ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Dripping Springs ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Fredericksburg ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

George Gervin Academy

Closed on Tuesday.

Gonzales ISD

Two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Hallmark University

Closed on Tuesday.

Harlandale ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Harper ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Hays CISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Hunt ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

IDEA Public Schools

Closed on Tuesday.

Ingram ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Johnson City ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Jubilee Academies

All classes and extracurricular activities are canceled today. Currently, classes will resume on Wednesday, February 1.

Judson ISD

Classes canceled on Tuesday.

Kerrville ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Keystone School

Closed on Tuesday.

KIPP

Closed on Tuesday. Check social media or the KIPP Texas website for weather updates.

Leakey ISD

Closed Tuesday

Luling ISD

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Braunfels ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Northeast ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Northside ISD

All schools and offices will be closed Tuesday.

Nueces Canyon CISD

Two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Medina Valley ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Pearsall ISD

Two-hour delay for Tuesday.

Positive Solutions Charter High School

Closed on Tuesday.

Randolph Field ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

San Antonio Academy

Closed on Tuesday.

San Antonio ISD

Schools and offices closed on Tuesday.

Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD

Closed Tuesday

Schreiner University

Closed on Tuesday.

Seguin ISD

Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday.

Somerset ISD

Closed on Tuesday. SISD will continue to monitor weather conditions and roadways throughout the week.

South San Antonio ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Southwest ISD

Closed on Tuesday.

Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

Closed on Tuesday.

Texas State University

Closed on Tuesday.

Trinity University

Remote instruction through noon Wednesday.

UIW

Closed on Tuesday.

Utopia ISD

Two-hour delay on Tuesday.

UTSA

In-person classes and labs will shift to an online format until Wednesday at noon.

Wimberly ISD

Closed Tuesday.

