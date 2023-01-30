LIST: All San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays

SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Thursday morning.
Here is a look at the school districts that have made changes to the regular schedule so far. Please check with your district if you do not see it on this list.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
Alamo Heights ISD
Closed on Tuesday. All athletic and extracurricular activities, including before and after school practices, rehearsals, and events, have also been canceled.
Alamo Colleges District
Closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Bandera ISD
Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Basis Charter Schools
Closed Tuesday
Blanco ISD
Classes and after-school activities canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb.1.
Boerne ISD
All classes canceled and offices closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Center Point ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Comal ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Comfort ISD
Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Divide ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Dripping Springs ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Fredericksburg ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
George Gervin Academy
Closed on Tuesday.
Gonzales ISD
Two-hour delay on Tuesday.
Hallmark University
Closed on Tuesday.
Harlandale ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Harper ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Hays CISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Hunt ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
IDEA Public Schools
Closed on Tuesday.
Ingram ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Johnson City ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Jubilee Academies
All classes and extracurricular activities are canceled today. Currently, classes will resume on Wednesday, February 1.
Judson ISD
Classes canceled on Tuesday.
Kerrville ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Keystone School
Closed on Tuesday.
KIPP
Closed on Tuesday. Check social media or the KIPP Texas website for weather updates.
Leakey ISD
Closed Tuesday
Luling ISD
Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
New Braunfels ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Northeast ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Northside ISD
All schools and offices will be closed Tuesday.
Nueces Canyon CISD
Two-hour delay on Tuesday.
Medina Valley ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Pearsall ISD
Two-hour delay for Tuesday.
Positive Solutions Charter High School
Closed on Tuesday.
Randolph Field ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
San Antonio Academy
Closed on Tuesday.
San Antonio ISD
Schools and offices closed on Tuesday.
Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD
Closed Tuesday
Schreiner University
Closed on Tuesday.
Seguin ISD
Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday.
Somerset ISD
Closed on Tuesday. SISD will continue to monitor weather conditions and roadways throughout the week.
South San Antonio ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Southwest ISD
Closed on Tuesday.
Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children
Closed on Tuesday.
Texas State University
Closed on Tuesday.
Trinity University
Remote instruction through noon Wednesday.
UIW
Closed on Tuesday.
Utopia ISD
Two-hour delay on Tuesday.
UTSA
In-person classes and labs will shift to an online format until Wednesday at noon.
Wimberly ISD
Closed Tuesday.
