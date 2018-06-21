The Alliance of American Football announced head coach and general manager for the San Antonio team in the making on Thursday afternoon.

Daryl Johnston will serve as general manager and Mike Riley will serve as head coach.

Today, @Coach_Riley is officially taking his talents to San Antonio! With @DarylJohnston named as the team GM and all home games being played at the iconic @Alamodome, San Antonio finally gets it's well deserved professional football team. #AllianceSA #JoinTheAlliance pic.twitter.com/z0JCMmsTWC — AAF (@TheAAF) June 21, 2018

Longtime coach Riley has ties to the Alamo City. In 1993 he coached the San Antonio Riders of the now-defunct World League of American Football.

Riley is currently an assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oregon State, where he has served two different stints totaling 14 seasons as head coach. He returned to OSU last December as an assistant coach after he was fired as Nebraska’s head coach.

An Alabama alum, Riley coached OSU in 1997 and 1998 before becoming the San Diego Chargers’ head coach. He returned to OSU in 2003, coaching the Beavers for 12 seasons. OSU went to eight bowl games during Riley’s second stint. He was 93-80 in his 14 seasons in Corvallis.

Riley went to Nebraska in December 2014, coaching the Cornhuskers for three seasons before getting fired. He was 19-19 in his three seasons at Nebraska, leading the Huskers to two bowl games.

Daryl Johnston, 52, who will take on the role of general manager, is a former fullback for the Dallas Cowboys. He played 11 seasons (1989-99) with the Cowboys. He's currently an NFL analyst. He's worked as a TV color commentator for Fox broadcasts of NFL games since he retired.

