San Antonio Airport urging travelers to check status of your flight

SAN ANTONIO — The Arctic blast is beginning to impact air travel as freezing temperatures from a major winter storm are beginning to impact travel across the U.S.

The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is urging travelers to plan ahead and check on your flight before you leave home.

In addition, SAT offers these tips if you are flying somewhere:

Check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport

Arrive at least 2 hours before flight boarding time

Be prepared for potential delays

Print/download boarding passes early

You can monitor the airport's social media platform for updates.

For more information, go to: https://flysanantonio.com/.

