'We were very lucky today': Gunman dead in attack at San Antonio Airport, authorities say

SAPD officials say a park police officer at the terminal stopped a potential active shooter situation.

SAN ANTONIO — An officer with San Antonio Park Police was credited by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus for halting what he called “the start of an active shooter situation” at the San Antonio International Airport Thursday afternoon when a suspect arrived in the arrivals area and began firing “indiscriminately.”

The officer, an 11-year-veteran of the department, responded by returning fire, striking the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital, according to McManus. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Aside from someone sustaining a sprained ankle, authorities say no one else was injured in the incident, which prompted a temporary lockdown of the airport as police investigate. The departures area has reopened, while the lower-level arrival area is still closed.

“The officer who stopped this saved a lot of lives,” McManus said. “This guy had a full box of ammunition, he had a .45-caliber handgun he was shooting at the direction of the terminal, at the police officer and behind him. We were very lucky not to have a lot of people injured or killed.”

Police believe it’s the same individual who allegedly fired several shots from the Highway 281/Loop 1604 overpass earlier in the day; the chief said he matched the description, and the shell casings at both scenes are identical.

Just had to evacuate from San Antonio airport bc of an active shooter inside. Heart is still racing, but glad to be safe for the moment.



Make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3ULSp2yWkE — Sanjay Kirpalani (@SanjayKirpalani) April 15, 2021

One person tweeted that he was in a plane on the tarmac and was told the plane was being held at the gate and unable to leave.

San Antonio Airport under active shooter lockdown. We are on tarmac in SW airlines plane at gate, holding, unable to leave. We are safe. Captain keeping us apprised. — Leo Tynan (@tynanleo) April 15, 2021

Snapchat videos from the scene show us what's happening at the airport: https://t.co/Hk2pcymsCa#KENS5Eyewitness — Mario Leal (@MLealTX) April 15, 2021

San Antonio police are expected to give an update shortly.