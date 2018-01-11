SAN ANTONIO — The city's Airport Advisory Commission has laid out options to expand the San Antonio International Airport in order to meet the city’s growth in the next 50 years.

On Wednesday afternoon, committee Chairman John Dickson outlined the plan to city council members during Council B Session. Dickson said the current location of the airport will fit further developments such as new runways and gate terminals, and shared how the city would need to acquire several acres on the north side of the property near U.S. 281 and Wurzbach Parkway, an area now home to some commercial businesses.

The cost to move to a new location would be between $5 billion and $10 billion.

“I think if there’s one thing that comes out of this entire process, [it's] that we need to pursue what the options are and not push it out to the future. It becomes harder and more expensive,” Dickson said.

But San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg had concerns of his own, mainly a tight deadline to move forward with a plan.

“There’s a certain point where you put down the pencils and pick up the shovels," he said. "We’re going to get to that point very quickly because we know the airport now is booming both in terms of generated travel from within San Antonio and with people coming to San Antonio."

During the meeting, council members expressed concerns about noise level, land acquisition and residents who don’t care about the airport. The specifics on funding and how to expand the airport will be decided during phase 2 of the plan.

San Antonians will have a chance to voice their input during this process.

