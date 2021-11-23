San Antonio Airport averaging over 15,000 passengers per day during Thanksgiving travel period this year

The TSA anticipates screening more than 20 million passengers nationwide during the Thanksgiving travel period.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people will be taking to the skies for Thanksgiving from San Antonio.

The TSA is expecting 20 million people to fly for the holiday across the country, and says that Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are among the busiest days of the week for travel this year.

The Thanksgiving travel period, which kicked off on Friday has seen a steady number of travelers screened at San Antonio International Airport.

On Friday, the airport screened 16,057 passengers, the highest total in the past four days. On November 20, 14,749 passengers were screened. On Sunday, 14,490 passengers were screened and Monday saw 15,027 passengers go through security, according to San Antonio Airport officials.

For many families—they are trying to find ways to make their travel plans easier.

The Beyer family from San Antonio is traveling to Colorado Springs, and they say entertainment for their two children is the key to having a smooth plane ride to see their family. Their itinerary included bringing their chihuahua as well.

“We’re pretty lucky, we’re TSA pre-check, so it’s been quick. Usually we travel first thing in the morning but I think that we’ve had an easy time traveling, just always with the masks, that’s it,” Sierra Beyer said.

The TSA and airport officials are reminding people to wear masks, or they could be provided one.