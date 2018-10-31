Everything in Samantha Collier's fourth-grade class from the hanging eyeballs and supplies to the food and games was the generous gifts of SA Freight International. Heritage Elementary School received a special sponsorship from S.A. Freight providing students with an unforgettable "spooktacular" experience Wednesday afternoon.

Ms. Collier's classroom was decked out wall-to-wall with Halloween decorations and filled with the smells of sweet treats and pizza. S.A. Freight volunteers led educational games that aligned with the lesson plans testing each kid's knowledge while having a great time.

Tim Batt, S.A. Freight volunteer, explained that he looks forward to working with students again in the future in this way. This outreach is only one of many that the company is providing to local students.

"Many students from this school are from low-income homes," said Collier. "[This type of outreach] really boosts the morale for them!"

