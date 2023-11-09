San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb honors lives lost

The steps at the Tower of the Americas will be climbed twice, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

SAN ANTONIO — Remembering 9/11 Monday morning as people from around the country will come together here in the Alamo City for the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb downtown at the Tower of the Americas.

Like many of us are getting up to start our day, that's how that morning started for the nearly three thousand people who lost their lives.

The steps at the Tower of the Americas will be climbed twice, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Towers and actually exceeding the number of steps many first responders took 22 years ago on September 11.

100 different agencies with more than 500 first responders and hundereds of military members and civilians will join the climb, starting with a memorial ceremony at 7:45 a.m. It will include tolling the bells at 8:46 a.m. Followed by a moment of silence—at the time when the north tower was struck.

First responders around the country will take the initial climb wearing and carrying a name tag and a photo of the 343 firefighters, police officers, and EMS crews who died responding to the world trade center.

San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb is one of the largest memorial climbs in the country, with more than $100,000 dollars donated so far to organizations helping first responders.

No walk-in registration will be held, but if you're not climbing you can donate online at sanantonio110.com.

