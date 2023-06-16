It took 167 days for San Antonio to record its first 100-degree day of 2023. How does that compare to recent years?

Scroll on to see how many days it took the Alamo City to hit 100 every year since 2000.

SAN ANTONIO — Has it felt hotter outside this week in the Alamo City? It should.

For the past few days San Antonio has been knocking on the door of recording its first 100-degree afternoon of 2023, buoyed along by high humidity levels. On Friday afternoon, with Father's Day weekend looming, it finally happened.

San Antonio reached 101° today! This is our first triple digit day of the year with a heat index reading as high as 115. Highest on record since 1946. The first day of summer is June 21. #satx #txwx pic.twitter.com/5LYzb3qGYd — Ryan Shoptaugh (@RShoptaugh) June 16, 2023

If it felt even hotter than 101, however, there's a reason for that. The high humidity levels that have stuck around all week brought Friday's heat index, or "feels-like temperature," to a whopping 115 degrees.

2022's first 100-degree day arrived about six weeks earlier than 2023, but from 2019 to 2021 San Antonio went further into the calendar before triple-digit-temps made their presence known, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Since 2000, July 1 has been the average date for San Antonio to see its first 100-degree day. In that time, the earliest we've hit 100 is April 18 (2006) and the latest we've hit 100 is 2021 (Sept. 6).

It took 167 days for the Alamo City to hit 100 in 2023. See the below chart for how that compares to previous years.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for San Antonio until 8 p.m. Sunday. Here's what to remember:

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Here are a few tips to keep in mind 👇 pic.twitter.com/aGDQZC32Ct — Maggie Laughlin (@maggie_laughlin) June 16, 2023

