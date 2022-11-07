San Antonians upset after being asked to conserve electricity during record-breaking heat

ERCOT and CPS Energy have asked Texans to reduce their power usage while temperatures hover in the triple digits.

SAN ANTONIO — We are experiencing record-breaking temperatures this summer here in San Antonio, and as it continues to heat up, energy companies across the state are asking folks to try and conserve electricity so our power grid doesn't fail.

Everybody remembers what happened in February of 2021, when freezing temperatures caused a surge in usage and the Texas power grid failed, causing us to experience rolling blackouts and in some cases, no power for days.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) had instructed energy companies across Texas to execute rolling outages in an effort to save energy.

Now, as ERCOT and CPS Energy ask people to reduce their consumption, folks are heading to social media to speak up and make their opinions heard on the matter.

Here is what some had to say about conserving:

Debby Booth said, "Shut the big factories down from 2-8 p.m., close the malls from 2-8 p.m. any and all businesses and big office buildings need to shut down from 2-8 p.m.. Only fair?! That amount of energy saved to go to the nursing homes, hospitals and the poor people who are sick. They apparently didn't learn from the deaths from the freeze. How many more must perish or suffer?"

"Conserve power? We have an excessive heat warning and a high of 105° today during the proposed conservation time," said Robin Mangum. "Will I not use the oven or the washer/dryer? Probably will not. But I can guarantee you the AC will be on. I’ll be lucky if my AC doesn’t explode from trying to keep the house cool."

Laurel White Winslow said, "I am furious over this! We got penalized for not having power in the coldest winter in history. My bill has doubled and I am already using less."

"Lead by example and show us your employees and offices doing this," said Nivek Robert.

Valerie Johnson said, "Aren't we glad we that the Texas power grid is independent to avoid federal government regulations?"

"As long as the prices are what they are I will keep my house as cold as I want," said Michelle Sauceda. "And as long as I’m paying my bill I will run all the appliances I want and when I want."

Fernando Munoz said, "I’m asking for the power companies to please find more power to meet the growing demand. Thanks in advance!"

"Shut down major businesses and give those employees a paid day off instead making families suffer at 78 degrees," said Ricardo D. Zepeda.

