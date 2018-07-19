SAN ANTONIO – The heat wave in South Texas isn’t letting up and record highs are expected by the weekend.

Eyewitness News talked to San Antonians on how they stay cool in the heat. The Gonzaba Medical Group hosted its annual Senior Summer Luau at the San Antonio Event Center. 1,500 seniors showed up to have fun together, eat and dance.

“They’ll have you go through stations. They’ll give you lots of different things. There’s a lot going on in there. If you peek in there, it’s packed,” JR Zavala said.

“I’d rather be here than outside,” Margaret Ramirez said. “I enjoy the company and all this excitement. It’s good for me to be so beautiful around so many people!”

he event featured a musical performance by Tejano music legend and three-time Latin Grammy winner Joe Posada. Erica Gonzaba, a spokeswoman for the Gonzaba Medical Group, said they got many calls for the popular event.

“Right now, it’s summertime and we’re very aware that it’s over 100 degrees. We noticed that a lot of our seniors are forgotten, right? We are having an event to bring them in our cool air conditioned place, to enjoy some music, to enjoy their friends and their family,” Gonzaba said.

Eyewitness News stopped by Pearsall Park to check out how families are staying cool. Several kids said the splash pad is one of their favorite spots to hang out during the summer. Newcomers also shared how the water play area helped them during the heat.

“ One of the things I’m enjoying the most is how much stuff there is with water! I’ve never been to a water park so it’s pretty cool for my first time,” Landin Vivaure said.

