San Antonian wins $5 million in Texas lottery scratch ticket

The ticket was bought at the Popular Food Mart at 1439 East Southcross Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from May 13.

A San Antonio resident is now a millionaire after winning to top prize of $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The game was the $200 Million Ca$h ticket.

The ticket was bought at the Popular Food Mart at 1439 East Southcross Boulevard.

The person who won the jackpot chose to remain anonymous.