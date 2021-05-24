San Antonian wins $5 million in Texas lottery scratch ticket

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from May 13.
A San Antonio resident is now a millionaire after winning to top prize of $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The game was the $200 Million Ca$h ticket.
The ticket was bought at the Popular Food Mart at 1439 East Southcross Boulevard.
The person who won the jackpot chose to remain anonymous.
This was the last of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. $200 Million Ca$h offers more than $211 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes.