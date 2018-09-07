SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident is the big winner of a $1 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The ticket was the top prizewinner for the game, $100 Million Golden Treasures. The winner has chosen to stay anonymous.

The winning ticket was sold at the Stop N Joy, at 1902 Rigsby Ave. The store is eligible for the retailer bonus of $10,000.

This was the fourth of five top prizes claimed in this game. The game offers more than $108 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.16, including break-even prizes

