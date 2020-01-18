SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident is now a millionaire after winning claiming a $5 million prize from a Texas Lottery scratch game.

The resident who elected to remain anonymous purchased the Premier Play ticket in Eden at the Tres Amigos Convenience Store #02, located at 502 E. Broadway Street.

According to a media release from the Texas Lottery, this was the first of three top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.

More specifically, the Premier Play game offers more than $200 million in total prizes.