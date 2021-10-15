Salvation Army's Angel Tree registration closes Friday, provides gifts for children 12 and under

The organization helps nearly 7,000 kids every Christmas giving them toys of all kinds. A photo ID and proof of your child's age are required to sign up.

SAN ANTONIO — Friday is the last day to register for the Salvation Army’s 2021 Angel Tree Program. The sign-ups began on October 4 and wrap up Friday, October 15, online only.

The goal of Angel Tree is to make sure that eligible families of children ages newborn through 12 years old will have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning, the organization said.

Parents/guardians must provide the following:

Photo identification: Current driver’s license or state/country-issued ID

Current driver’s license or state/country-issued ID Proof of guardianship with child’s date of birth: birth certificate, birth facts from the hospital, legal documents

birth certificate, birth facts from the hospital, legal documents Proof of residency: Current ID or rental agreement or current household bill

Current ID or rental agreement or current household bill Proof of income: Government assistance (TANF, Medicaid, food stamps), or current paycheck stubs, or notarized letter from employer to include their contact and your current income

The Angel Tree program has been in existence since 1979. It partners with local malls to provide clothing and toys for children, seniors and families. While more than 700 children were helped that first year in 1979, this year more than 7,000 local children in the San Antonio are expected to qualify for this year’s program.