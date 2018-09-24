SAN ANTONIO — The Salvation Army says they are adjusting the registration times for the 2018 Angel Tree program to allow more working parents to register their children.

This year's Angel Tree registration will run on weekdays from October 8-19 between 9 AM and 3 PM.

Working parents and guardians, however, can also register their children between 1 PM and 7 PM on October 16 and 18, The Salvation Army announced in a press release.

Registration takes place at 521 W. Elmira St. in San Antonio. Parents must bring a photo ID, birth certificates for all children in the home, proof of residency (such as a current ID, rental agreement, or current household bill), and proof of income (government assistance or current paycheck stubs).

Children are not allowed at registration, the Salvation Army says.

The organization says more than 8,000 local children are expected to qualify this year for the Angel Tree program.

