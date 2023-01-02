SAISD to distribute meal bundles due to school cancellation Wednesday

Most school district canceled school Tuesday and Wednesday due to icy conditions in Bexar County and the Hill Country.

SAN ANTONIO — SAISD says it will distribute meal bundles to all children on Wednesday due to the ongoing school cancellation.

The SAISD child nutrition department will be open for curbside meal distribution Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. A lunch and breakfast bundle will be provided for all children under 18 who visit the site.

The parents or guardians may pick up meals without the students present with school documentation.

Children do not have to be enrolled in SAISD to participate. Meals will be distributed under covered awnings to keep everyone dry.

