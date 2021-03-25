SAISD approves school holiday to allow for teacher vaccinations

The school district said the student holiday would be for the purpose of teachers getting their second dose.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD has approved an upcoming student holiday to allow for teachers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, eligibility for the vaccine expanded to include teachers, and many of them have already received their first dose of the either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine two-dose vaccines. The school district said the student holiday would be for the purpose of teachers getting their second dose.

In an voicemail to SAISD families Wednesday evening, parens were informed that Monday, April 12 is now a school holiday. The voicemail said in part, "The calendar was approved by trustees to allow 3,000 campus-based staff members to receive their second vaccination doses."

The district said students will not be required to make up this day and the last day of school for the 2020-2021 school year will be June 17, 2021.