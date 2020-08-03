They say there is safety in numbers. On Saturday, Pancho Valdez and his group of 20 tested that adage as they call out the city's biggest landlord.

"We feel as rent-paying tenants we have a right of a decent living, we have a right to make these people be held accountable," Valdez said. "They are, after all, a public entity."

Valdez led an hour-long protest Saturday afternoon outside the San Antonio Housing Authority headquarters. Many in the group said they were living in poor and unsafe living conditions, and alleged SAHA had done nothing about it.

"We have residents living in toxic mold," one woman voiced.

"How can we allow children sleeping by rats and roaches?" another questioned.

On Saturday they wanted to change that. With signs in hand, the group demanded an independent investigation into SAHA to figure out why none of their issues were being addressed.

"I hope that we have transparency and change and the change could come from more security and holding management...responsible for their actions," said James Hamilton, a SAHA tenant.

SAHA officials addressed the protest in a statement to KENS 5:

"The San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) is proactively implementing safety measures with a national award-winning internal security department searching for innovative solutions and implementing precautionary measures for all its communities.



"The SAHA Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Blue Armor Security, a private security agency. This action has provided additional law enforcement hours on the ground and provides for targeted patrolling of specific communities based on real-time crime statistics. The security team submits a Security Daily Activity Report to Security and the community manager. By using the new security firm, Blue Armor Security, SAHA has increased the amount of time officers are patrolling communities.

"SAHA cares for the safety of its residents and we will continue to do all we can do to protect them."

Despite that, Pancho will continue to voice his concerns with his group, and continue to search for safety in numbers.

"We're fed up and we're not going to put up with it anymore," Hamilton said.

