SAHA extends eviction moratorium through March 2022

The San Antonio Housing Authority is extending the eviction moratorium through March 1, 2022 for more than 10,000 residents in mixed-income housing communities.

SAHA said the extension is a continuation of the agency's extension that happened in August following the expiration of the pandemic driven moratorium.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted economically-disadvantaged families, and at the center are SAHA residents, who have a median household income of approximately $10,000,” said Ed Hinojosa Jr., SAHA President and CEO. “Within our communities, families have experienced unemployment, illness and financial loss. Losing their home, the only security they have, would be an unimaginable devastation to their livelihood.”

SAHA said they called on the City of San Antonio and Bexar County to help clear up $3 million of debt owed by 2,700 families --- asking the funding to be designated by the American Rescue Plan Act.