SAN ANTONIO — Texas is no stranger to big storms.

This year, Mother Nature hit the Lone Star State with some nasty weather.

Several local first responders are specially trained to help in times of disaster.

Several San Antonio Firefighters recently returned from making water rescues in East Texas during Imelda.

The group stays ready to help anyone in need.

"I felt bad for the people that the water effects because it's it has no mercy," said Captain Luke Schott, a member of Rescue 11 with the San Antonio Fire Department and member of Texas A&M Task Force One.

Less than a month ago, he saw water everywhere when Tropical Storm Imelda unleashed an unfathomable amount of rain on East Texas.

As the waters rushed in, Texas A&M Task Force One rose up.

The elite group helps with federal disasters and state search and rescue missions.

The task force needed heroes to help during Imelda and almost two dozen of San Antonio's finest answered the call.

"We were gone five days,” said Captain Schott. “We left here at midnight, and we got into Winnie about 7:15 in the morning and went straight to work.”

Flood waters from Imelda trapped dozens of Texas families in their homes.

Captain Schott and his crew loaded up in a boat and went to get them out.

“One of the most important things is we try to make sure that they bring their medication that they're going to need,” said Schott. “We do bring a lot of pets out also. So sometimes we'll have dog crates and luggage and people and cats and all kinds of animals but they're welcome too.”

Using skills he picked up from TX Task Force One training sessions and on the job with San Antonio Fire Rescue Team 11, Schott and his crew rescued hundreds of families.

Helicopters also picked up people in need.

Drivers stranded on Interstate 10 were shuttled to shelter.

One mission had the Texas born-and-bred man proud of his roots.

Schott was part of Operation Hay Drop. The effort supplied food to stranded livestock in Winnie, Texas.

"[It was] so close to my heart because I grew up on a small ranch and involved in 4H and FFA throughout my life and it's good to know that Texas is still grounded and cares for the animals too."

It's not easy for the first responders to be away from their families and work the long hours in tough conditions.

For Schott, the resilient people he met on each assignment remind him of why he does it. They also teach him a lesson in gratitude.

"There are a lot of the people that we came in contact with that just recently finished rebuilding from Harvey,” said Schott. “The crazy thing is, is that everybody has this overwhelming positive spirit or attitude that they're going to take whatever comes their way and make the best of it."

Thankful to be back helping San Antonio, Schott says he’s ready to make a difference wherever the need arises.