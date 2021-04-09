SAFD use jaws of life to rescue man after car crash

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw the man speeding. Police had Bulverde Road shut down while crews worked at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to rescue a man after a car crash.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bulverde Road.

Police said a man was driving north on Bulverde when he lost control of his truck. Authorities said he clipped a tree and then slammed into a pole.

After fire crews used the jaws of life to rescue him, the man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported as the driver was the only person inside the vehicle, police said.