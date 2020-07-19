SAFD: 'Suspicious' fire erupts at abandoned motel

Fire crews said they were able to attack the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby structures.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's south side.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of New Laredo Highway near Somerset Road.

SAFD said flames were erupting out of a medium-sized abandoned building that used to be a motel. Fire crews said they were able to attack the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby structures.

There are no utilities hooked up to the building, so authorities say the fire is "suspicious." Arson was called to the scene to investigate.