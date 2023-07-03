Firefighters begin new campaign to help prevent tragedies from fires

Monday night, they distributed door hangers to a packed house at the Highland Hills Neighborhood meet.

SAN ANTONIO — After two fire deaths in recent days, the San Antonio Fire Department is stepping up their life saving campaign to help people avoid tragedy.

They say any community group can invite firefighters to visit and distribute fire safety information.

Monday night, they distributed door hangers to a packed house at the Highland Hills Neighborhood meet.

The flyer, in English and Spanish, offers ideas about how to prevent fires.

There's also a reminder that anyone can call 2-1-1 to request a smoke detector for their home.

The Fire Safe SA website has many more life saving ideas.

