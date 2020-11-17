SAFD: Six people displaced after apartment fire on northwest side

Fire crews said one of the apartment units was thought to be vacant, but was being lived inside.

SAN ANTONIO — Six people have been displaced from their apartment units after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened before 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Gardina on the city's northwest side.

Fire crews said one of the apartment units was thought to be vacant, but was being lived inside.

Inside the unit, crews found a lot of construction material. SAFD said it was difficult to get inside because of the material, and the flames spread to the attic, other units.

The property manager says each person will be relocated to other units. In total, six units were affected, with two of them having severe damage. The other four were damaged by smoke and water.

No injuries were reported.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.