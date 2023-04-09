SAFD says heavy fire at vacant home possibly fueled by something inside attic

Firefighters were concerned that it may spread to the business next door.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at a southwest side home did significant damage after flames spread from the back of the house to the attic early Monday morning.

San Antonio firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Creighton Avenue not far from Quintana Road around 3:21 a.m. for reports of a fire at a single-story vacant home.

The 15 crews that responded were met with heavy fire shooting from the rear of the residential structure when they arrived to battle the blaze.

The Battalion Chief said crews had a difficult time extinguishing the fire, saying something in the attic was "possibly" fueling it, causing it to "jet out '' of the rear of the home from the attic area. The flames caused significant damage to the interior of the home. Officials say that trees located on the backside of the property made it difficult to battle the fire.

Utilities did have to be shut off to the property to ensure the firefighters safety.

Crews worked to make sure the flames did not spread to a business located next door.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood told us that fires at vacant structures are up 29% in the last month.

No injures were reported to firefighters or civilians. No information was provided as to the amount of damages caused by the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

