More than 20 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a fire at the Walmart on the 1600 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Officials said the fire was extinguished and everyone was out of the building with no injuries reported.

The fire was reported near the rear of the store. Officials said the small fire was put out quickly, but caused a lot of smoke.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage caused are not yet known.

