SAFD: Residents to be relocated after apartment fire on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a multi-story apartment building fire on the city's northwest side.

The incident took place around noon Sunday in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek near the Medical Center.

SAFD told KENS 5 that when crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke around the chimney area. They were able to extinguish the flames, but crews said "two to three units caught fire."

No injuries were reported and SAFD said they are working with apartment management to relocate the residents effected.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.