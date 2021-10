When crews arrived, they found the house and vehicle on fire. Fire crews found two people in the home and got them out, SAFD says.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were rescued from a house fire on the south side early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of East Edmonds for a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found the house and vehicle on fire. Fire crews found two people in the home and got them out, SAFD says.