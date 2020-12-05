SAN ANTONIO — One person has been taken to the hospital after they were shot on the city's southeast side shortly after 10 a.m., San Antonio authorities say.

The incident unfolded in the 3800 block of East Southcross Boulevard near the intersection of Pecan Grove at a VIA bus stop.

Officer Alisia Pruneda shared more information after the incident, reporting that the altercation started between two men in their 30s.

One of the men with a license to carry a firearm was trying to get on the bus and the bus driver would not let them on due to coronavirus precautions, Officer Pruneda said.

Police said another man got off the bus and tried to confront him for an unknown reason. That's when the two men started fighting.

The man with the license to carry shot the other man one time, police said. The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Officer Pruneda said investigators will evaluate potential charges. Witnesses also provided statements regarding the incident.

The identities of the two men are unknown at this time.