SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot overnight at a La Quinta Inn has died, officials with the Medical Examiner's Office confirm.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting on the city's north side.

The incident happened at 8:22 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Loop 1604 at a La Quinta Inn near Hollywood Park.

San Antonio Police Department Public Information Officer Alisia Pruneda said a woman in her 40s was detained, accused of shooting the man, also in his 40s, in one of the inn's rooms.

"I believe that right now we have contained what we have. I believe that any weapons have been ceased," said Officer Pruneda. She also said the man and woman were not from San Antonio.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he later died, police said.

So far, no witnesses have come forward, SAPD said.

SAFD Public Relations Manager Woody Woodward told KENS 5 that the man and woman may have been husband and wife.

