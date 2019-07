SAN ANTONIO — This is a developing story.

A man purposefully drove his truck through a random house in his neighborhood because was upset he was being evicted, SAFD said.

Reports describe how the driver used his red pickup truck to ram into a house of his choice on the north east side near Camelot Street.

Inside the home were seven people and six dogs. Everyone is said to be okay at this time.

Police are investigating if drugs were involved.