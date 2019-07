SAN ANTONIO — A lightning strike to a Stone Oak home punched a hole through the roof, leading to a fire, according to SAFD.

The strike hit the roof of the home on 208 Mesa Loop around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire spread to insulation in the attic, but everyone is reported to have gotten out safely.

Most of the damage was to the roof, but there was a lot of smoke in the home.

Repairs are estimated around $10,000 to $15,000.