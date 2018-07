Dozens were evacuated from a west-side apartment complex overnight after a fast-moving fire burned through several floors.

SAFD is now investigating the fire that was reported around 3:30 am Monday at an apartment complex 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road.

The fire started on the first floor and spread to the third floor.

Twelve apartment units were affected.

All tenants made it out safely. One firefighter was treated at the scene.

