SAFD investigating suspicious fire on northeast side

Officials say they have detained one person they believe may have intentionally set the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — SAFD is investigating a suspicious fire on the northeast side of town early Saturday they believe may have been intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Timberlane Drive around 12:23 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When first responders arrived, they found fire on the side of the home and extending into the attic. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Everyone inside th ehome made it out safey and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters called arson to further investigate the cause of the fire. The home sustained moderate damage, but no word on the dollar amount of damages caused by the flames and smoke.

Police have a person of interest in custody at this time.

